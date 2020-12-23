Drug deal appears to go bad ending in shooting

Ethan Davis

A possible drug deal gone bad landed one Bridgeport teen in the hospital with a gunshot wound and a Bowie teen in jail.

Bridgeport Police Captain Gerald Upton said the incident began with a 911 call at 12:51 a.m. on Dec. 17. A female caller said she and her boyfriend were trying to buy marijuana from someone at the football stadium near the middle school when she heard what she thought was a gunshot. She stayed in a vehicle and did not know exactly what happened.

Upton said the call was disconnected and when the dispatcher called back the female said it was probably a fake gun, and no one needed medical attention.

Police investigated and found one teen had been shot in the abdomen and was being treated at Wise Health System.

A Bowie teen, Ethan Davis, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The injured teen was treated and released from the hospital. Additional charge may come from this ongoing investigation report Bridgeport Police.

