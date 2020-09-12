Fantasy of Lights sparkles across Bowie

A crisp winter evening welcomed the 29th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade Saturday in Bowie as holiday music filled the downtown area, along with sparkling decorations and happy families.

The festival opened Friday night with the Snowman Sip & Stroll with more than a dozen participating merchants. Cindy Roller, executive director of the Bowie Community Development Board, said it was a great prelude event.

“Once again we had another winning combination of perfect weather mixed with holiday spirit,” said Cindy Roller, Community Development Director.





The e sweepstakes award for overall theme “Disney” went to Montague County Precinct two with Rudolph the Road Grader driven by Cord Meyers. There were 50 entries in the parade. Read the full results in the mid-week Bowie News.

