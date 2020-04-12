November 23, 1928 – November 28, 2020

NOCONA – Linda Lou Stallcup, 92, died on Nov. 28, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There was a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Nocona Cemetery with the Minister Donny Haywood officiating.

Stallcup was born on Nov. 23, 1928 to John and Zaila Drake Lindsay. She worked as a teacher for most of her life. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from North Texas State University. Stallcup was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Duane Stallcup.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Stallcup, Nocona; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Carpenter’s Shop (Meals on Wheels), 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.