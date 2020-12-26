Montague County all-district football awards

With the state championships in 1A-4A done, the football all-district awards have been released across the state.

For Bowie, Coleton Price and Jre Donnell earned district superlative awards. Price was named the district’s outstanding lineman. Freshman Donnell was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

The Jackrabbits had four players named to the first team.

Ty Harris was named first team on both sides of the ball at running back and defensive back. Bryan Arellano was also named first team on both sides of the line.

Fullback Devin Melton and defensive back Tru’Vion Sansom were also named to the first team.

The Nocona Indians highest honored members were four players named second team all-district. Sam Davis was named on offense and defense at tight end and defensive line.

Trent Sappington was named second team running back, Ian Hostetter and Trey Pepper were named second team linebackers and Bodie Davis was named second team safety.

Saint Jo had many players honored not just in its district, but region. Logan Brawner and Chance Bennett were named to the region’s first team as running back and linebacker. Both were also named the district’s offensive and defensive players of the year.

Named to the region’s second team were quarterback Cade Stevens, cornerback Tyler Cook and noseguard Jace Johnson.

All were also named first team all-district along with kicker Kyler Dunn and defensive lineman Dylan Brockman.

Gold-Burg had one player earn a superlative award. Freshman Jayon Grace was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

First team players included his brother Kani at running back, Will Hodges at wide receiver, Luke Skinner on the defensive line and Matthew Fatheree at cornerback.

Forestburg had two players named to the district’s first team. Braxton Osteen was the team’s punter and Jeremiah Perez for his play at linebacker.



To see all of the teams players who earned second team, honorable mention and all-academic honors, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.