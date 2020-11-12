May 26, 1919 – December 8, 2020

GRAHAM – Ray Arthur Powell, 101, died on Dec. 8, 2020 in Graham, TX.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at Starkey Cemetery with Minister Donny Haywood officiating.

Powell was born on May 26, 1919 to Arthur and Vergie Vera Haralson Powell in Bonita. He grew up in Bonita and graduated from Saint Jo High School. He married the love of his life Aleda “Mae” Hasty on Dec. 23, 1939 in Henrietta. He worked for 40 years as District Sales Manager for SWIFT and CO. He formed the M&R Angus farm in Bonita. In 1963 in addition to the Angus Farm, he served as the director for Cooke County CO-OP for 36 years as well as serving on the Farmer’s Creek Watershed Board. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Aleda “Mae” Powell, five brothers and sister.

Ray is survived by his sisters, Grace Talley, Decatur, Kathleen Crain, Fort Worth, Donna Lemons, Nocona; brother, Bobby Powell, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cal Farley’s Boy’s Ranch, https://www.calfarley.org/ or First United Methodist Children’s Program, 200 Grayson St, Nocona, TX 76255.