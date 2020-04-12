January 16, 1945 – November 20, 2020

NOCONA – Sherre Lynn Horn, 75, died on Nov. 20, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.

The family will have a private graveside service on Dec. 5. A public memorial service will take place for both her and her husband at a later date.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1945 in Lansing, MI to Don and Shirley Fitzgerald DeLoach. She was an international flight attendant for 37 years for Delta Airlines. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Nocona.

She was also very involved with the Friends of The Nocona Library Group and a huge promoter of the library in the community. She married Thomas Michael Horn on Oct. 13, 1969 in Dallas, TX.

She is preceded in death by her husband by 20 days and father.

Horn is survived by her mother, Shirley DeLoach, Nocona; daughters, Pam Horn, Nocona and Angela Leu, Ardmore, OK; sister, Bonnie Brockway, Michigan; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.