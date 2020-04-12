April 13, 1944 – October 29, 2020

NOCONA – Thomas Michael Horn, 76, died on Oct. 29, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

There will be a private family service Dec. 5. A public memorial service will take place for him and his wife at a later date.

He was born on April 13, 1944 in Nocona to Thomas “T.J.” and Frances Carter Horn. He was in marketing most of his life and later become a realtor and broker. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona, Nocona Rotary Club and was on the Chisolm Trail Board.

He served on the Nocona Economic Development Board of Directors, was a Nocona City councilman and was on the Nocona Police Board. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Horn married Sherre DeLoach on Oct. 13, 1969 in Dallas, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela Horn.

He is survived by his children, Angela Leu, Ardmore, OK and Pamela Horn, Nocona and Mary Frances Gibbins, Denton; and six grandchildren.