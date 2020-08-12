March 14, 1952 – December 3, 2020

BOWIE – William “Bill” Francis McCarvell, 68, Bowie, TX went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 3, 2020.

A memorial service took place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Bro. Rodger Deerinwater officiating.

Bill was born March 14, 1952 in Boston, MA to William and Vivian (MacFawn) McCarvell. He served his country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. On April 18, 1981, Bill married Cheryl Skeens in West Virginia. He owned and operated the Copy Doctor for many years, and was very good mechanically. Bill was a good samaritan and enjoyed helping people.

Bill loved traveling, riding motorcycles, geology and collecting rocks from all over. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Bill is survived by his wife, Cheryl McCarvell, Bowie; daughters, Brandy Pelliccio, Fort Bragg, NC, April Craddock and husband, Nathan, Bowie and Ashley Reed and husband, C.J., Lubbock; grandchildren, Brandon Hernandez, CT, Kileigh Craddock, Madison Craddock, Natalie “Goat” Craddock all of Bowie, Colby William Reed and Chloe Reed both of Lubbock; sisters, Sharon Ward, Boston, MA, Dolly Vanderhorn and husband, Bobby, West Virginia and Rosie O’Neal and husband, Robert, NH; brother, Paul McCarvell and wife, Susan, Iowa Park and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993

thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com