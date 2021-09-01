Local senior residents receiving COVID vaccines

(Left) Michael Daily, administrator at Advanced Rehabilitation, received his vaccine shot this week. The initial group of staff and residents got shot one and the second half will be vaccinated when the team comes back for part two. (Courtesy photo)

During the week of Jan. 11, Texas will direct most of the COVID-19 vaccine received from the federal government to large providers who can vaccinate a total of more than 100,000 people.

The Department of Health and Human Services also stated additional vaccine will be distributed to smaller providers in other parts of the state.

Within Montague County the only entity to receive any vaccine allocations has been Nocona General Hospital. According to the DSHS, in weeks three and four the hospital was to receive 100 doses each week. Hospital staff and first responders were receiving vaccines after that arrived.

Adhering to the Tier one (health care workers and first responders) and Tier 1B (over age 65 and 18 with high risk conditions) categories that allocation was not expected to cover about 140 employees at NGH, more than 200 volunteer firefighters across the county, some 50 law enforcement officers, along with health care workers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities

The State of Texas has an allotment of vaccine, which is then distributed to 254 counties. Lance Meekins, administrator at NGH, said he is uncertain when they will get the second allotment. Friday the hospital had set up a vaccine day for those in the over 65 high risk category, but within just a few short hours the appointments were filled. They hope to set up additional times as soon as additional vaccines arrive.

