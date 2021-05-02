January 21, 1930 – February 2, 2021

NOCONA – Frances Waters, 91, died on Feb. 2, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A memorial service will take place on a future date.

Waters was born on Jan. 21, 1930 in Dawson to Willie and Thelma (DeMoney) Bruce. She trusted Jesus as her Savior at 13 years old at Oaklawn Baptist Church. She graduated from Waco High School and attended Baylor University where she met and later married N.A. Waters, Jr. She graduated from Baylor in August 1954 and began teaching in Waco. In 1957 the family moved to Nocona where she continued teaching until 1990.

She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library in addition, she delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. She was also active in the Maids and Matrons club and served in many capacities, including as Pioneer District President. In 1991 Frances was named Woman of the Year by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce, and she received the Distinguished Volunteer of Nocona award in 1998. The Masonic Lodge also presented her with the Community Builder award.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Wayne Hogan and Kenneth Hogan.

She is survived by her sons, Nathan, San Marcos and Norman, Nocona; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church or the Nocona Friends of the Library.