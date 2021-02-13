Local educator turns passion into a side business

By BARBARA GREEN

“The heat, the hammering, creating something out of nothing, it’s absolutely addicting.”

That is how knifesmith Sergio Menchaca describes forging a hand-crafted knife and his passion for the forge and its creations is obvious as you watch him work.

Most around Bowie know “Mr. Menchaca,” as principal of Bowie High School. Arriving in North Texas in July 2019, Menchaca soon made his presence known around the district. His enthusiasm and concern for students and education is felt by all those around him.

The administrator came to Bowie with 18 years of teaching and administrative experience primarily in the Hill Country, where he grew up in Junction Texas and later in Midland. He spent 11 years in the classroom working with special education grades 9-12, resource English and as a behavior interventionist. Menchaca says while working with these students was challenging at times, it also brought some of the greatest rewards.

Knife collecting began for Menchaca when he was a youngster. He laughs his dad says his boy was always interested in knives since he was old enough to talk, but they’re not sure where the dye was cast for the hobby.

“As a kid I wanted all kinds of knives, of course starting with pocket knives. My scoutmaster carried an Old Timer, so if you can only afford one that is what you get. I have gone through a lot since then and as a collector I have a few,” said the Eagle Scout.

In his adult life, Menchaca got to a place where he felt he was spending too much on knives, especially on custom ones, which can get pretty expensive. It then began to dawn on him, “I could make them cheaper.”

Sergio Menchaca works on a potential knife blade at the anvil as the forge blasts heat that can top 2,300 degrees. (Photo by Barbara Green)

A local avid barbecue griller shows off his new chef’s knife created by Texas Sage Forge. (courtesy photo)