Runoff election for House 68 set for Feb. 23

Governor Greg Abbott set Feb. 23 as the date for the special runoff election for House District 68.

The race will see David Spiller of Jacksboro and Craig Carter of Nocona battle it out for the unexpired term left vacant when Drew Springer won the Texas Senate 30 special election in December.

It was a five-man race in the Jan. 23 special election. While Spiller received 43.88% of the vote with 20 of the district’s 22 counties, no one received the majority of 50 percent plus one. Carter received 18.07%

The early voting period for this runoff election will begin Feb. 16. Early voting and election day voting locations will be at the Nocona Community Center, Bible Baptist Church in Bowie, Montague Courthouse Annex and Saint Jo Civic Center.