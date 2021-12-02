TxDOT prepares for bad winter weather



WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – All nine counties (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young) in the Wichita Falls District spent the last two days preparing for another winter storm predicted to hit this weekend.

TxDOT crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine again. Our storage tanks are full of brine. We will be making brine during the storm to keep our supply full.

Some sections in the nine counties have already started 12-hour shifts. The rest will start Saturday night into Sunday morning. All maintenance employees are on standby to report to duty at any time going forward.

Motorists are being urged to stay home for these storms unless mission essential or for emergencies. Not only will there be snow and ice, but the frigid temperatures may endanger lives.

If you find yourself in an accident or stranded on the side of the road, CALL 9-1-1. Do not use social media to report emergencies.

Resources:

Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting drivetexas.org or calling (800) 452-9292 .

Traffic cameras in Wichita Falls and Vernon are available for viewing at DriveTexas.Org or TxDOT.Gov.