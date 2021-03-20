Bowie softball team struggles

It was a tough week for the Bowie softball team playing back-to-back district games on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Rabbits lost at Jacksboro 17-2 while losing to Holliday at home 14-0.

Bowie started Monday’s game against the Lady Tigers well. Leadoff Traycee Stewart bunt for a hit to get on base. Addie Farris followed with an infield hit.

Alexa Holzer then drove in Stewart with a single to right field. Madison Hartin followed, grounding out to first base, but driving in Farris in the process. Bowie led 2-0.

Jacksboro’s leadoff was able to score thanks to some errors in the outfield. The Lady Rabbits then pulled an impressive double play, but the Lady Tigers were not done.

A two out double and a passed ball put a runner on third base. A dropped third allowed her to score and tie the game up at 2-2.

A walk and an error loaded the bases up, but Bowie was able to get the third out before more damage was done.

Rylie Vieth led off the second with a single for the Lady Rabbits. Unfortunately, she would remain at first as the next three batters struck out.

Jacksboro was able to load the bases with no outs thanks to two walks and one hit. After a pop out, a hit batter allowed one runner to come in and give the Lady Tigers the 3-2 lead.

Bowie’s defense then stepped up by getting the force out at home on a ground out to short and another ground out to second base to end the inning.

Layla Felts tried to get something going with two outs with a single. Nothing came of it as the next batter grounded out.

It would the beginning of the end for the Lady Rabbits as the third inning proved to be the inning from hell. Six walks, three hits, two errors and several passed balls allowed Jacksboro to score 14 runs.

The game ended due to run rule with the Lady Tigers winning 17-2.

Losing a game one run game due to one never ending inning is a hard thing for any team to try and rebound from. Bowie did not have long as it hosted Holliday on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles struck first scoring five runs in the first inning thanks to three hits, two errors and a walk. The Lady Rabbits failed to get any runner on base as the game moved to the second inning.

Four errors and a drawn walk allowed Holliday to score four more runs to up the lead to 9-0. Bowie had a hard time getting much contact with the ball as all three batters were struck out to end the second inning.

A leadoff double followed by a fielding error and two singles allowed the Lady Eagles to score three more runs to up the lead to 12-0. The Lady Rabbits batters again had trouble making much contact, sitting down due to strikeouts.

Bowie’s defense had a great fourth inning. Pitcher Kaylie Kinney forced a ground out and struck out two batters swinging.

Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbit offense continued to struggle making much contact as all three batters struck out to end the fourth inning.

Holliday added two more runs thanks to a leadoff walk and back-to-back two out singles to extend its lead to 14-0.

Bowie would need to score five more runs to avoid losing by run rule. With two outs, Vieth singled to left field for the team’s first hit in the game. Unfortunately, it was too little too late as the next batter struck out to end the game.

