January 12, 1937 – March 4, 2021

PLANO – Shirley Dean (Dunn) ‘Granny’ Abbott, 84, died on March 4, 2021 in Plano, TX.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on March 7 at Montague Cemetery in Montague. Pallbearers will be Shawn Smith, Malcom Johnson, LaKolm Johnson, Levi Love, Robert David Molsbee, Jr. and Douglas Abbott.

Abbott was born on Jan. 12, 1937 in Dye Mound Montague County to Frank and Sylvia Faye (Sheen) Dunn. She married James Abbott on May 10, 1957 in Dye Mount and they were together for 21 years until James died on July 4, 1975. Shirley lived in Saint Jo at the Glenbrook Apartments until November 2012, was a member of the First Baptist Church and was known for always taking care of the elderly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Faye Dunn; husband, James Abbott; sisters, Bessie Mae Brown, Ruby Jo McAnally and Berta Faye May and brother, Weldon ‘Bo’ Dunn.

She is survived by daughters, Deborrah Smith, Vickie Johnson, Karla Lee and Patsy Morphew; son, Douglas Abbott; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.