April 17, 1934 – March 8, 2021

NOCONA – William “Bill” Marion McCracken, 86, Nocona, TX died on March 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on March 11 at the Nocona Cemetery under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home with Dave Woodbury officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.

McCracken was born in Bonita on April 17, 1934 to Fred and Artie Able McCracken. He married Frankie Jean Stambaugh and they were together for 66 years. He served in the Army for several years, worked for Republic Supply for 18 years, then went to work in the leather industry and retired from the Nocona Boot Company after over 20 years of service. He retired from the Nocona City Fire Department in 2009 after serving for more than 37 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Jean Stambaugh McCracken.

He is survived by his daughter, Jean Burton, Sherman; sons, Steve McCracken and Stan McCracken both of Nocona; sisters, Freddie Bingham, Virginia Weaver both of Arlington and Mary Reed, Nocona; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family wanted memorials made to the Nocona City Fire Department.