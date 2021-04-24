Book-to-Movie Book Club going to the movies

The Bowie Public Library’s Book-to-Movie Book Club will launch its movie series in June featuring films based on books from the club series.

Everyone is invited to attend as movies are shown at the corner of Mason and Tarrant. Due to COVID-19 rules, dates are subject to change for movie viewing. For updates call the library at 872-2681 or follow the Facebook page and local media.

The movies will be “Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer on June 4; “The Martian” by Andy Weir on June 11 and “The Book Thief” by Markus Suzak on June 18. All movies start at 8 p.m.

Check out and read these book titles before June and get a ticket for the prize drawing during each movie night. Movie showings are free and open to the public.