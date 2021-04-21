Bowie baseball loses non-district game to Grandview

The Bowie baseball took a break from district play as it hosted Grandview on Saturday.

The Zebras won 15-6 as they took control with big innings in the second half of the game.

The Jackrabbits fell behind in the first inning as Grandview scored two runs thanks to three straight singles. A double play from second basemen Kynan DeMoss ended the inning before anything else could happen.

The rest of the first and all of the second inning passed with little action as the Zebras lead stayed 2-0 until the third inning. Grandview drove in two more runs with a single and a solo home run to extend its lead to 4-0.

The Jackrabbits bats started to get going. Cade Thompson led off the bottom of the third inning with a double. Jake Fallis hit a single to follow.

Edgar Regalado then had an infield hit that allowed Thompson to score. Carson Sanders was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Following a strike out for out one, Kawlyer Swearingin hit a single to drive in one run. Colton Richey followed with a hit that induced an error at second base that scored another run.

Following a strike out for out two, Devin Melton hit a single that drove in two runs to give Bowie a 5-4 lead.

This momentum was expected to change the game, but it was short lived. The Zebras took back the lead scoring four runs in the fourth inning thanks to four hits, two fielding errors and one walk. Grandview led 8-5.

Bowie hoped it could repeat what it did one inning earlier with the bats, but unfortunately no batter was able to get on base as the game moved to the fifth inning.

The Zebras extended their lead to 9-5 with a sacrifice fly before a double play from pitcher Thompson ended things.

DeMoss led off for the Jackrabbits by getting hit by a pitch. A passed ball allowed him to reach second base. Following a strike out, Richey hit a single to put base runners at the corners.

Logan Hutson then grounded out to the shortstop, driving in DeMoss to cut the lead to 9-6 heading into the sixth inning.

Grandview then blew the game open, scoring six runs thanks to five hits and two walks as its lead was 15-6.

Bowie has engineered some comebacks this season, but nine runs in two innings is asking a lot.

Thompson led off with a single. After a groundout, Regalado was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with one out. Nothing came of it as the next two batters struck out and flew out to center field.

Despite giving up a leadoff single, the Jackrabbits defense shut down the next three batters.

While a win was probably a miracle away, Bowie would at least want to show some fight in its final at bats. Unfortunately, the Jackrabbits failed to get any batter on base as the game ended with little drama. The Zebras won 15-6.

