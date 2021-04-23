December 1, 1987 – April 22, 2021

BOWIE – Lawanna Ann Brown, 83 died on April 22, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 24 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 23, at the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Brown was born Dec. 1, 1937 in Waurika, OK to Bert and Verna (Stewart) Robinson. She graduated from Bowie High School and was a lifelong resident of Bowie. She married Donald Brown on September 29, 1962 in Montague. She was on the first women’s basketball team to win the state in 1955.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Brown; brothers, Harold Robinson and James “Nig” Robinson.

She is survived by her daughters, Raydonna Hutto and Ria Reynolds both of Bowie; sons, Richard Brown, Randall Brown, Ronald Brown, all of Bowie, Robert Robinson, Oklahoma City, OK and J.J. Franklin, Bowie; brother, Ed Robinson, Sunset; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.