Nocona loses to Holliday 11-1

The Nocona Indians lost to Holliday in their final home game on Tuesday.

The Eagles won 11-1 in five innings due to run rule.

Holliday looked like it was going to get things started early in the first inning. An error, a single and a walk loaded the bases with only one out. Pitcher Kooper Hansard got out of the jam with two consecutive strike outs.

The Indians did not have much luck with the bat as all three batters were sat down.

Four singles, an error and a walk allowed the Eagles to score four runs in the second inning. Nocona again failed to get any batter on base.

Holliday scrapped two runs in the third inning. With two runners on base, a sacrifice fly and a passed ball allowed both to score to make it 6-0.

The Indians found some success in response as Vinit Patel got on base with a single with one out. Two batters later Trey Pepper hit a single and Hansard got on base due to a fielding error to load the bases.

Ty Presley came through with a single to right field to drive in one run and cut the score to 6-1. Unfortunately, the next batter flew out for out three.

Holliday scored four run in the fourth inning thanks to three walks, one hit and one error to extend its lead to 11-1. Nocona’s Miguel Olivares and Johnny Stone had back-to-back singles with one out.

Unfortunately, Olivares was called out for offensive interference and the next batter struck out to end the fourth inning.

Holliday was held to only one hit in the fifth inning with one out, followed by two strike outs from Presley to end the scoring chance.

The Indians needed to score one run to prevent the game from ending early due to the run rule. Unfortunately, the team failed to get any batters on base.

