Stolen firearm seized

A traffic stop conducted by Bowie Police Lieutenant Kurt Berryman on May 3 netted the seizure of a stolen weapon and the arrest of an individual believed to be profiting from the possession of controlled substances. Along with the arrest, more than $10,000 in cash was seized as fruits of a crime.



Detective Bob Blackburn said at around 12:50 a.m., Lieutenant Berryman recorded Jatesha Taylor driving a consistent 102 miles per hour as he worked traffic on the northbound side of highway 287 close to the Mill Street overpass. Berryman initiated the traffic stop as Taylor continued to drive 80 mph an additional two miles before pulling to the side of the highway.

