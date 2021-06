Jim Bowie Days schedule for Saturday

9 a.m. – Indian Artifacts Show, Bowie Community Center

10:30 a.m. – Downtown parade

11 a.m. – Hamburger feed, community center

1-6 p.m. – Free swimming at city pool

Noon – Kiddie Pet Parade, Second Monday Pavilion, Pelham Park

1 p.m. – Turtle races, pool pavilion

1:30 p.m. – Frog jumping, pool pavilion

2-5 p.m. – Goat roping at rodeo arena

6:30 p.m. – Mutton bustin’ rodeo arena, top six compete

7:30 p.m. – Royalty presentation, rodeo arena, rodeo to follow

Concert by Richard Beverage at community center after rodeo