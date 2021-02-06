Two teens climb up city water tower

Two people were arrested last week after they reportedly climbed the City of Bowie water tower at 600 Roberts.

On May 25 a city employee saw the two people on the tower and reported it to the police. Officers Cameron Hughes and Andrew Poole responded.

Assistant Police Chief Kent Staff said the two male subjects made it to the catwalk of the tower after they climbed under the locked gate to gain access.

Arrested at the scene was Nicholas Foster, 17, Bowie, jailed on a complaint of criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor. The other teen who had climbed up the tower was a 15-year-old male. A third male, 16, stayed back in the car.

Stagg said while there is not anything they can bother on the catwalk area, the big danger is they could have fallen from the height.

The area under the tower is surrounded by chainlink fence and razor wire. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said they brought over some gravel to close off that low place under the gate.