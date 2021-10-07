Tissue crafts set for July 13 program

The Bowie Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 13 with a craft day at the library.

Children will be able to create their own tissue paper fishbowl or turtle.

Youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend this free program at the library. “Tails & Tales” takes place each Tuesday in June and July at the library.

This program encourages reading for young people throughout the summer offering incentives and prizes for those who submit and complete a reading log.