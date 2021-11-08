Leland’s Building begin construction on a new manufacturing plant outside Montague

The concrete slab was poured last Friday for the new 30,000-square-foot building that will be home to Leland’s Custom Buildings, east of Montague on State Highway 59.

The contractor began the pour about 2 a.m. Ron Brooks, Leland’s president, was excited about the new location as he looked on as the slab was almost complete. This will be the fourth plant for Leland’s including locations in Grandview, Temple and Seminole.

Brooks said they had been looking for a prime location for some time considering many factors and a search that spanned from El Paso to Texarkana. Successful franchises in this area led to looking around Montague County.

