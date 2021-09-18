Bowie Rural VFD readies fundraiser

The Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fish fry featuring live music and an auction from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the Bowie Community Center.

Dinner will include fish and all the fixings. Last year the fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic, so the firefighters encourage everyone to come out and support the event this year.

Along with dinner there will be drawings for a Glock .40 and a Savage 110 7mm with Bushnell Sportview Scope. Prize drawing tickets are $10 each or three for $25.

For more information call Terry Gunter at 940-531-1934 or Randall Preuninger at 940-841-4277. Proceeds go to upgrade and maintain equipment.