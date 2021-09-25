Red River HS bass club finishes sixth

The Red River High School Bass Club competed at Possum King Lake on Sept. 18 with all nine teams weighing fish.

As a club RRHSBC placed 6th out of 32 clubs.

The day was hot, and the water was choppy, and 228 teams fished for the right to win the tournament. Only 140 teams weighed fish at the end of the day.

From the RRHSBC the team of Richard Smith and Shane Chitwood with boat captain John Ballard found themselves in second place with five fish weighing 20.62 pounds. They were able to obtain scholarship money as well.

The other teams that weighed fish included Kale Harris and Kline Harris with boat captain Lynn Nobile who placed 50th with three fish at 5.89 pounds. Isaac Hawkins and Austin Stewart and boat captain Ike Hawkins placed 68th and had two fish to weigh 4.77 pounds.

Carter Ritchie and Leighton Baker with boat captain Terry Baker placed 73rd with one fish at 4.46 pounds. Konner and Karagan Ritchie with boat captain Randal Ritchie were 87th with two fish at 3.46 pounds.

Kooper Hansard and Miguel Olivares with boat captain Jayson Toerck placed 96th with one fish weighing 3.01 pounds. Case Curry and Colby Nichols with boat captain Justin Klump weighed one fish at 2.39 pounds to place 109th.

Jase Corr and Jayden Corr with boat captain Jeremy Corr turned in one fish for 1.87 pounds and placed 127th. Hunter Duke and Hunter Wade with boat captain Jeremy Duke placed 129th with one fish weighing 1.85 pounds.

The next tournament will take place on Oct. 16 at Lake Texoma.