Texoma Gives features almost 1 dozen Montague County nonprofits

A large group of Montague County nonprofits has registered to take part in the sixth annual Texoma Gives donation day on Sept. 9.

Early donations began last week on Aug. 26. Gameday giving begins at 6 a.m. on Sept. 9 and continues through 10 p.m that day.

This 16-hour online giving day event shines a spotlight on more than 200 nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southwest Oklahoma.

Those county groups listed on the website include: Lucky Paws Animal Shelter, Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, The Carpenter Shop/Nocona Senior Citizens Center, Affirming Texas Families, Friends of the Bowie Public Library, TK Ranch, Easy Street Shelter, Kelly’s Wildlife Care, ShelterHearts and Montague County Child Welfare Board. Other groups that service Montague County like Patsy’s House and CASA of Red River also are listed.

