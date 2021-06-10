Beautiful fall day greets Chicken & Bread after rain leaves forecast

The forecast loomed large for the 26th edition of the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival, but Mother Nature moved down the road with the anticipated rain providing beautiful fall weather for all the festivities.

Downtown Bowie enjoyed a full day of fun activities Saturday as music, dance and classic cars filled the streets.

“Once again, we were blessed by the weather and by some of the best volunteers, city administration and staff and elected officials we could ask for in planning this annual event,” said Cindy Roller, executive director for the Bowie Community Development Board. “We had so much fun celebrating our Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival.”

Read the full story with results from the championship fiddler contest, Pistonheads Car Show and Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts Art Show in the mid-week News.

Carmen Segura and her little dog celebrate with a chicken costume Saturday. (Photo by Cindy Roller)