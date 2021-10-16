Nocona City Council meets for brief agenda

Members of the Nocona City Council met Tuesday night for a brief agenda of business.

Nocona Chamber of Commerce Board Member Jodi Womble updated the council on upcoming plans for Christmas events in December. She specifically asked for council consideration for possible street closures for a hayride that would loop through downtown. No action was taken and the council will look at the closures.

There also was a discussion about an upcoming Fall Festival during Halloween weekend.

Legend Bank will continue to be the city’s depository bank and was the sole proposal.

David Kercheval, Texas manager for Colorchids, was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Montague County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.

An electric distribution line easement was granted to Texas-New Mexico Power Company in the J.D. Jennings Survey. City Secretary Revell Hardison said Tyler Womack is building a house on property next to the city-owned Indian Oaks Golf Course and the easement is needed.

With the city council acting as the building commission, Rosario Resendiz was given 90 days to bring the property up to code. Three months ago the owner came to the council and said she was tearing it down, and was given 90 days to complete the project.

Hardison said the owner reported since then two people have approached her about buying it and fixing it. The fire marshal agreed the dilapidated home could be repaired.