September 9, 2021

BOWIE – Rowdy Pennington, infant, Bowie, TX died on Sept. 9, 2021.

A funeral service took place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie, with Pastor Justin Harris officiating. The burial followed at Montague Cemetery in Montague.

He is survived by his parents, Brandt Pennington and Leslie Ortega, Bowie; siblings, Raylynn Pennington and Kash Pennington, Bowie and grandparents, Bobby and Julie Pennington, Montague, Cody and Amanda Brewer, Ingleside and Fred and Diana Carr of Mathis.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.