Nocona loses to Peaster

The Nocona Lady Indians could not pull off the upset against Peaster on Tuesday night in their bi-district playoff game.

The Lady Greyhounds won in straight sets to end the Lady Indians season.

Coming into the match, no one outside of Nocona gave the Lady Indians much of a chance. Finishing fourth in the district standings, the team had gotten the final playoff spot.

That meant the Lady Indians had to play a district champion and one seed Peaster, a team that not only swept through its district undefeated but had also dropped only one set during that streak.

The first set did not go well for Nocona. The Lady Greyhounds quickly took the lead and it kept growing.

The Lady Indians trailed 10-5 and scored only one point in the next 10 as the lead went to double digits.

Peaster won 25-8 and Nocona at least knew they could only play better.

The second set was more competitive in the first 20 points. The Lady Indians trailed only 11-9 and was hanging point-to-point with the Lady Greyhounds.

Unfortunately, it was here where Peaster started to pull away.

A 7-3 run extended the lead to 18-12 and Nocona could not close the distance.

The Lady Greyhounds won 25-17 to go up 2-0, but the Lady Indians had played better.

In the third Nocona was up 3-2 in a set it needed to win to extend it season.

That would be the only highlight of the set though for the Lady Indians.

Peaster 14-1 run and never looked back. Much like the first set, Nocona never got into it to make it competitive as the Lady Greyhounds ran away with the set, winning 25-7 and the match 3-0.

