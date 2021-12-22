All-state lists announced

Some all-state honors and academic honors have been given out for athletes who participated in fall sports.

Several athletes were named to all-state teams for their play on the field while many more were honored for their work in the classroom.

In volleyball, the Texas Girls Coaching Association named Bowie’s Taygon Jones and Prairie Valley’s Emily Carpenter to the all-state team.

In cross country the TGCA named Prairie Valley’s Linzie Priddy to the all-state team.

In football, the Six-man Association named several players from Saint Jo and Gold-Burg to its teams.

The Panthers had Logan Brawner named to the division I first team while Jace Johnson was named to the second team.

Trevor Conner, Payton Harris and Jonathan Diaz were named to the honorable mention team.

The Bears had Aidan Foster and brothers Kani and Jayon Grace named to the division II honorable mention team.

Academic all-state honors were given by the Texas High School Coaches Association as well as the TGCA.

The TGCA criteria says they must be seniors and must have a grade point average of 94 or above to qualify.

From Bowie Halle Duvall and Jones were named to the list in volleyball.

From Prairie Valley, Randi Gilleland, Veronica Gutierrez and Carpenter were named academic all-state in both volleyball and cross country. From Nocona, Natalie Pirkey was named academic all-state in cross country.

For the THSCA, the criteria is an athlete must be a senior, have a GPA of 92 above and good moral character.

The athletes class rank as well as SAT and/or ACT scores are also considered as well. Athletes can be named in the elite team, first team, second team and honorable mention by how high their scores are.

From Bowie, football players Colby Miller and Jacob Fallis were named to the second and honorable mention team. Cross country runners Anahi Perez and Ignacio Saucedo were named to the second team.

From Nocona, football player Trey Pepper was named to the prestigious elite team that requires almost perfect scores. Teammate Charlie Hilton was named to the second team.

Nocona cross country runner Allesandro Rico was named to the second team while teammates Adam Meekins, Allie Brown, Raylee Sparkman as well as Pirkey again were named to the honorable mention team.

In volleyball, Karlee Brown, Rosio Perez and Pirkey were named to the honorable mention team.



The full lists can be found at each organizations web sites. If an all-state or academic all-state list was missed email sports@bowienewsonline.com.