Dirt work, brush removal gets underway along U.S. 82 highway project

Things are getting busy on the right of way of the U.S. Highway 82 expansion project between Nocona and Ringgold.

Motorists are asked to be extremely cautious through the work zone and pay more attention to driving reports Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Adele Lewis of the Wichita Falls district.

She continued distracting activities to watch for will be the addition of more construction vehicles coming in to work. Also, these trucks will be moving between the new construction and the existing lanes of U.S. 82. They will be moving a lot slower than passenger vehicles. Smoke from burning brush also can be distracting.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.