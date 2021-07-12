May 7, 1946 – December 3, 2021

BELLEVUE – Larry Wayne Ratliff, 75, died on Dec. 3, 2021 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue followed by the funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Robert Slayton, at 2 p.m. Interment will directly follow in Bellevue Cemetery.

Ratliff was born to Carvel and Eva Jo Skidmore Ratliff on May 7, 1946 in Bowie. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as a metal fabricator for Bowie Machine. He also was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bellevue.

Ratliff is survived by his siblings, Linda DeBose, Bellevue; Lois St. John, Bowie; Sheree Ratliff, Bellevue; Billy Ratliff, Bowie; Robert Ratliff, Bellevue; Carlos Ratliff, Saginaw; Troy Ratliff, Bellevue; Kevin Ratliff, Bellevue and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.