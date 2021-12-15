Only one county primary race contested for March 1, 2022 election

Party primary election filing ended Monday with only one contested race in Montague County Republican primary on March 1, 2022.

There are no Democratic Party candidates filed for county races.

County Judge Kevin Benton will face Joe Richey, as Benton runs for his first full term. The remaining county elections have only the incumbents running.

At the federal level, Congressman Ronny Jackson is unopposed. District 30 State Senator Drew Springer also is unopposed.

District 68 State Rep. David Spiller (R-Jacksboro) has two challengers with Craig Carter and Mark Middleton.

The primary elections will take place on March 1, 2022. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Jan. 31. Early voting runs Feb. 14-25.