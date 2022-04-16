Red River HS Bass Club qualifies two teams for state

Last weekend, April 9th was a good day for two teams from the Red River High School Bass Club at Lake Texoma who qualified for the state tournament.

The team of Richard Smith and Shane Chitwood placed 54th and weighed in 6.97 pounds.

The team of Colby Nichols and Case Curry weighed in 3.87 pounds to put them at 124th in placings and making it above the cut line.

The club had another three teams who weighed fish, but fell a little bit short of the cut line to make it.

The other three teams were unfortunately shut out.

Those teams that were close were Jase and Jayden Corr with 3.66 pounds; Konner and Karagan Ritchie with 3.63 pounds; Ike Hawkins and Austin Stewart with 3.08 pounds. Those who had a tough day on the water included Kale and Kline Harris; Kooper Hansard and Miguel Olivares as well as Leighton Baker and Carter Ritchie.

