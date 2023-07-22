Bowie Summer Reading kids make snack bags, banners

Members of Los Diablos Tejanos presented a program on the history of the Texas Rangers for the Bowie Extension Education Club this week in Montague. (Top) Ray Blade Bassham formed the group of re-enactors who take on the persona of a ranger and talk about their lives and lore. As Captain Jack Coffee Hays he talked about guns the rangers may have used. (Below) Def Smith, a former scout for the Texas Republic as it fought Mexico, was a member of one of the first Ranger companies. See more photos in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)