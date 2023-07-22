COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Summer Reading kids make snack bags, banners
Los Diablos Tejanos present history of Texas Rangers, western life
Members of Los Diablos Tejanos presented a program on the history of the Texas Rangers for the Bowie Extension Education Club this week in Montague. (Top) Ray Blade Bassham formed the group of re-enactors who take on the persona of a ranger and talk about their lives and lore. As Captain Jack Coffee Hays he talked about guns the rangers may have used. (Below) Def Smith, a former scout for the Texas Republic as it fought Mexico, was a member of one of the first Ranger companies. See more photos in your weekend Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
Creature Teacher to conclude Bowie Library Summer Reading Tuesday
Bowie Library’s Summer Reading event comes to an end on July 25 as the Creature Teacher brings her array of unique animals to the program.
Summer reading is free and open to children through age 12. Remember to bring your reading logs for season-ending prizes.
The library staff and children have been collecting donated items for the Bowie Animal Shelter. After Tuesday’s program the items will be delivered to the shelter and the children are invited to go with the staff as it is delivered.
Poker cruise opens July Jam day on July 29
Enjoy a morning poker cruise out into the Montague County countryside on July 29 as the Piston Heads Auto Club host the third annual July Jam Poker Cruise.
Open to anything with a motor, the cruise sign-up begins at 8:30 a.m. in Bowie Plaza. The cost is $5 per hand with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning hand and 50% to the July Jam fundraising project for October’s fiddling contest.
The cruise rolls out at 9 a.m. to enjoy a 60-mile route with three stops ending back at the starting point. Participants may buy an extra card for $5 each.
