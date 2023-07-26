SPORTS
Magazine predicts football season
With football practices starting next week, now would be as good a time for fans to look through Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.
printed every year since 1960, over the decades it has been the dubbed, “The Bible of Texas Football.”
No other publication does the exhaustive work of trying to preview all of the more than 1,500 high school and private school football teams in the state at once.
It also previews Texas college and pro teams as well as recruiting, but for a lot of communities, seeing their high school and player’s names in print as part of the definitive preview of Texas High School football is the big kicker.
Also parts of it are the little blurbs written about every team, which everyone wishes were longer or more in depth.
Some are longer than others, especially those from renowned programs and bigger schools that get regular regional coverage.
Some of it can lie with the coaches, who have to fill out and return questionnaires during a busy spring season while also dealing with athletic director duties. A lot of stuff can change from when that questionnaire was sent back in terms of kids moving in or out of the district as well as a different coach leading the team that fall.
Some of it can be reflected back to the Texas Football staffers, who probably have to write hundreds of previews at once with little information to go on some times.
All of this is to say, as highly regarded as “The Bible of Texas Football” is, fans cannot always take the high school previews to heart.
Besides the blurbs and key players mentioned, there are pre-season state rankings and district predictions.
Again, with little to go on for staffers for some districts and hundreds to predict, most are surface level guesses.
It’s not surprising in that sense Bowie is picked to finish last in the 3-3A division I district.
Coming off a 1-9 record last year, with Coach Tyler Price taking over and most of the team’s leading offensive skill players graduated from last year, this season from the outside will look like a rebuild of sorts.
Some of it might prove to be overblown since Price seems committed to turn around a program he grew up in and the team returning many key role players and lineman on both sides of the ball.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Locals honored at award show
SPORTS
Egenbacher named all-state
SPORTS
Boothe will lead Bowie tennis
Last week, Bowie High School announced Dayna Boothe as the new head tennis coach.
Along with the news, it also was revealed Bowie would embark on its first fall season, at least in recent history, of team tennis to make it a full-year sport like it is at larger schools.
Athletic director Tyler Price made the choice to devote someone who knew the game and had the schedule to coach it both in the fall and spring seasons which is unlike every other sport.
“We were able to bring someone in here who was passionate about tennis and knew the game,” Price said. “She can devote all her time to it since she won’t coach any other sports.”
It is a homecoming for Boothe.
Her grandparents owned Mac’s Grocery and another, Carl Turpen, was a longtime clerk at Boyd’s Auto Parts.
She grew up and graduated from Bowie High School in the early 1990s where she played tennis before going on to play two years at Midwestern State University in 1994-95.
A part of coming back also is the restoration of her first marriage.
“My husband (H.C. Boothe) and I were high school sweethearts,” Boothe said. “We were married from ages 21-25. Unfortunately we divorced at 25, but we got remarried to each other on Aug. 14, 2021, exactly 28 years to the day from when we got married the first time. Coming back to Bowie involves the restoration of that relationship and us coming back to build a life together here.”
After her own playing days were over, Boothe was involved with her daughter’s tennis career her whole life at Weatherford before she went on to play college tennis. Along with fostering that love from the start, she eventually became a junior high tennis coach at Weatherford.
She admits she has been called a drill sergeant by her son in terms of her coaching style, but likes to think of herself differently.
“I’m tough, but I’m out there to have fun too,” Boothe said. “I’m pretty driven and competitive and I want kids to do their best, but we also are going to have fun. If we aren’t enjoying ourselves, we are not going to put our heart and passion into what we are doing.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS8 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS6 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash
-
BREAKING NEWS2 months ago
Police, sheriff investigate one possible suicide threat and one man who allegedly assaulted woman in a car