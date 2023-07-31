NEWS
Montague County and much of North Texas under Red Flag warning
Montague County is included in a Red Flag Warning area meaning there is extreme fire weather conditions now or shortly.
|Event:
|Fire Weather Warning
|Effective:
|04:22 PM CDT on 07/31/2023
|Expires:
|01:00 AM CDT on 08/02/2023
|Alert:
|The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA…Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS…South 10 to 15 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES…Ranging from 103 to 109. * IMPACTS…Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions.
|Instructions:
|A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
|Target Area:
|Montague; Cooke; Young; Jack; Wise; Denton; Stephens; Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Comanche; Mills; Hamilton; Bosque; Hill; Lampasas; Coryell; Bell; McLennan
NEWS
Montague County issues emergency burn ban
As the heat dome continues to hover over the southwest bringing daily triple-digit temperatures, Montague County Judge Kevin Benton Monday morning issued an emergency ban on all outdoor burning.
NEWS
Property values released; await Nov. 7 election results for final tax bills
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Usually by mid-July county taxing entities have their certified property values and they have begun crunching the numbers calculating a possible tax rate.
While values using possible homestead exemptions went out to school districts this past week, Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District says the figures are far from final as they have to await the outcome of the Nov. 7 Texas Constitutional amendment election, as well as send the school districts a value to submit for state funding so they can prepare their budgets and tax rates.
In the Nov. 7 constitutional amendment election a yes vote would increase the homestead exemption only for school districts from $40,000 to $100,000 and apply to the tax year beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The homestead exemption was last increased in May 2022 from $25,000 to $40,000.
Haralson said the main question for appraisal district staff was how could the MCTAD-certified values to the point school districts issue tax statements by Oct. 1, when a major component of that calculation, the homestead exemption, won’t be known until after the Nov. 7 election.
After working with state officials, the appraiser said they will go ahead and certify the tax rolls for the county’s 16 taxing entities instead of waiting another week. This action will allow them all to at least start the process of setting the tax rate which has multiple deadlines.
Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
NEWS
Traffic stop yields THC items, drugs; 1 arrested
A 31-year-old Ennis man was arrested this week on a traffic stop that led to multiple drug charges.
Bowie Police were running a drug interdiction operation U.S. Highway 81 shortly before 8 p.m. on July 25. A sign stating “Police Drug Checkpont Ahead” had been posted on the highway.
Sgt. Scott Parker said Officers Esteban Moreno and Travis Fuller both were working the operation. They observed a vehicle braking quickly and slowing down.
Moreno followed the vehicle into town where it turned into a parking spot in the 100 block of North Mason. The probable cause affidavit states the driver of the car failed to signal for a turn, which lead the officer to make the traffic stop.
Zacchaeus Jones, the driver of the vehicle got out and talked to the officer and Moreno said he appeared very evasive when asked where he was going and several other questions.
When the officer asked if a drug canine would alert on the car if he was called out, Jones reportedly said his girlfriend had smoked some marijuana in the car and the smell or residual could still be inside.
A probable cause search of the vehicle found multiple THC products, marijuana and other pills. Read the full story in the Saturday Bowie News.
