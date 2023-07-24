NEWS
New 97th District Judge named
Today, Governor Greg Abbott named Trish Coleman Byars of Windthorst to serve as the 97th District Judge, replacing retired 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey who left office at the end of May.
Byars has practiced law for nearly 18 years, originally opening her general practice in Vernon before relocating to Wichita Falls where she has practice family law, juvenile, criminal, civil litigation, contract, business, banking estate planning, probate, guardianship, real estate, oil and gas, municipal law and eminent domain/condemnation law. Additionally, she served as county attorney for Baylor County.
She attended Midway High School in Clay County graduating in 1997 and from Midwestern State University in 2001. Byars earned her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2004.
She will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends at the end of 2024 when it will be open for election.
Read more about the new judge in your mid-week Bowie News.
City of Bowie firefighters do water training
Bowie ISD facilities committee to offer its recommendations in August
The Bowie School Board set up a schedule for preparing and adopting the 2023-24 budget as the new school year is about to open.
Trustees met on Monday evening for a one-hour session. Superintendent Blake Enlow said the budget workshop will be on Aug. 3 following a meeting with Region 9 Education Service Center staff when they hope to have better numbers for state funding.
The facilities committee, which has been meeting for the past several months to consider building needs of the district, also will make its presentation for its recommendation at the same meeting.
The group has been reviewing building assessments, enrollment data and other aspects of facilities as they consider what major project may come next, and how that may be funded. Some of the ideas have included building a new junior high school.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners to receive new law updates that could change subdivision rules
Montague County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda of varied topics to address when they meet at 9 a.m. on July 24.
Staff from the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will update the court on new state laws that may require changes to the county subdivision rules.
Election judges for county elections in 2023-24 will be presented for approval.
A 2024 memorandum of understanding for services with the Helen Farabee Centers will be reviewed, along with an interlocal agreement for E911 Public Safety Answer Point Services between the Nortex Regional Planning Commission and Montague County.
Precinct three will seek authority to enter the Steve Kirby property on Kirby Road and the court will consider a final plant for Border Street Estates Subdivision 24.52 acres in precinct four.
Five bills for various repair jobs at the courthouse will be paid using federal grant funds, plus a bill to initiate electric service to the new tower on the precinct one yard in Forestburg using PenTex Energy.
The work includes replacing plumbing fixtures and line repairs in the courthouse, weatherproofing on the west end of the courthouse and a cost overrun for counters in the tax assessor’s office.
A budget workshop wraps up the agenda.
