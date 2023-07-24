New 97th District Judge named

Today, Governor Greg Abbott named Trish Coleman Byars of Windthorst to serve as the 97th District Judge, replacing retired 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey who left office at the end of May.

Byars has practiced law for nearly 18 years, originally opening her general practice in Vernon before relocating to Wichita Falls where she has practice family law, juvenile, criminal, civil litigation, contract, business, banking estate planning, probate, guardianship, real estate, oil and gas, municipal law and eminent domain/condemnation law. Additionally, she served as county attorney for Baylor County.

She attended Midway High School in Clay County graduating in 1997 and from Midwestern State University in 2001. Byars earned her law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law in 2004.

She will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends at the end of 2024 when it will be open for election.

