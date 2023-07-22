Poker cruise opens July Jam day on July 29

Enjoy a morning poker cruise out into the Montague County countryside on July 29 as the Piston Heads Auto Club host the third annual July Jam Poker Cruise.

Open to anything with a motor, the cruise sign-up begins at 8:30 a.m. in Bowie Plaza. The cost is $5 per hand with 50% of the proceeds going to the winning hand and 50% to the July Jam fundraising project for October’s fiddling contest.

The cruise rolls out at 9 a.m. to enjoy a 60-mile route with three stops ending back at the starting point. Participants may buy an extra card for $5 each.