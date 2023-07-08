COUNTY LIFE
Ban on outdoor burning extended
The Montague County Commissioners Court extended the burn ban for 90 days during this morning’s meeting.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie teacher named Region 9 Teacher of the Year for elementary
Addie Enlow, art/gifted and talented teacher at Bowie Intermediate School was named the 2024 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Courtney Bozeman, high school math teacher at Newcastle School was named as the 2024 Region 9 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The announcement was made at the Educator Recognition ceremony on Aug. 2 at the Region 9 Education Service Center at which all nominees from Region 9 districts were honored.
The pair will now advance to the Teacher of the Year state contest.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News and see the other nominees from county schools.
COUNTY LIFE
Ballot order for Nov. 7 constitutional election is drawn
|AUSTIN —Today, the Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza drew the ballot order for the 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.Texans will vote on these amendments as a part of the November 7 Election. Below is the ballot order as drawn.Proposition 1 – HJR 126 “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”Proposition 2 – SJR 64 “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”Proposition 3 – HJR 132 “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”Proposition 4 – HJR 2 from the second special session “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”Proposition 5 – HJR 3 “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”Proposition 6 – SJR 75 “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”Proposition 7 – SJR 93 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”Proposition 8 – HJR 125 “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”Proposition 9 – HJR 2, regular session “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”Proposition 10 – SJR 87 “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”Proposition 11 – SJR 32 “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”Proposition 12 – HJR 134 “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”Proposition 13 – HJR 107 “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”Proposition 14 – SJR 74 “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”You can find information about the amendments and voting in Texas at VoteTexas.gov.
COUNTY LIFE
Meet the Teacher week is here
It is Meet the Teacher Week for most Montague County school districts as the countdown to the first bell of the new school year begins.
Bowie Independent School District starts on Aug. 7, along with Gold-Burg, Nocona and Prairie Valley. Forestburg starts Aug. 8 and Montague on Aug. 9. Bellevue and Saint Jo both start on Aug. 16.
BISD will host Meet the Teacher nights on Aug. 3 with the elementary and intermediate schools from 5-6:30 p.m. and junior high and high schools 6-7:30 p.m.
Registration must be complete to receive a schedule. Help with the online process and computer access will be available.
Bowie’s Meet the Rabbits will be at 9 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Jackrabbit Stadium with Midnight Madness activities to follow. See more about all the athletic meet and greets in today’s sports section.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS7 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS8 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS4 days ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash