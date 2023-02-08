Bowie Back to School Bash helps families get started for new year

One week into election filing for the Nov. 7 city and school elections filing is moving slowly, although the Bowie City Council may see some changes.

Election filing continues through Aug. 21 at the respective city and school offices.

The Bowie City Council will have a mayoral race plus three council races. Gaylynn Burris is presently serving, as mayor while the council positions are Place One Brent Shaw, Place Two Jason Love and Place Three Stephanie Post.

Jason Love has thrown his hat into the ring for mayor, while Post has filed to retain her place three seat.

City Secretary Sandy Page said as a present council member who is running for a different position on the council, Love would resign his post, however, there is a hold-over provision that allows the candidate to retain the seat until the election, when whoever wins the election for place two would take the seat.

Page said she has submitted an inquiry to the Secretary of State’s election division to verify if this is the correct process.

The Bowie ISD has three places on the ballots presently filled by Guy Green, place five; Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.

Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot that are presently held by Becky Case, Weldon Duff and Lynn Allen.

The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election including those filled by Carla Hennessey, Debbie Bryant and the late Randall Flusche who died in late February.

The council had appointed a person and conducted an election, but both people were unable to serve out the term so the place was left vacant. No one had filed for any of the races as of Monday.

Saint Jo ISD will have four places on the ballot, one with a two-year unexpired term and three with regular terms. Three-year terms on the seats filled by Rebecca Harris, Brandon Kline and Jeff Pledger. The two-year term is for the place filled by Rodney Swirczynski.