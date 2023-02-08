Bowie Back to School Bash helps families get started for new year

NEWS
Councilor Jason Love runs for Bowie mayor
One week into election filing for the Nov. 7 city and school elections filing is moving slowly, although the Bowie City Council may see some changes.
Election filing continues through Aug. 21 at the respective city and school offices.
The Bowie City Council will have a mayoral race plus three council races. Gaylynn Burris is presently serving, as mayor while the council positions are Place One Brent Shaw, Place Two Jason Love and Place Three Stephanie Post.
Jason Love has thrown his hat into the ring for mayor, while Post has filed to retain her place three seat.
City Secretary Sandy Page said as a present council member who is running for a different position on the council, Love would resign his post, however, there is a hold-over provision that allows the candidate to retain the seat until the election, when whoever wins the election for place two would take the seat.
Page said she has submitted an inquiry to the Secretary of State’s election division to verify if this is the correct process.
The Bowie ISD has three places on the ballots presently filled by Guy Green, place five; Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.
Gold-Burg ISD has three places on the ballot that are presently held by Becky Case, Weldon Duff and Lynn Allen.
The Saint Jo City Council has three places up for election including those filled by Carla Hennessey, Debbie Bryant and the late Randall Flusche who died in late February.
The council had appointed a person and conducted an election, but both people were unable to serve out the term so the place was left vacant. No one had filed for any of the races as of Monday.
Saint Jo ISD will have four places on the ballot, one with a two-year unexpired term and three with regular terms. Three-year terms on the seats filled by Rebecca Harris, Brandon Kline and Jeff Pledger. The two-year term is for the place filled by Rodney Swirczynski.
Facilities committee to make report
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will hear a presentation from the facility committee and conduct a budget workshop when they meet in called session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the board room.
Daniel Deweber will make the committee’s recommendations regular facility needs in the district. This group, made up of citizens and school staff has been meeting since earlier this year to consider campus needs.
The budget workshop to examine potential financial and funding needs of the district will follow. The district received two renditions of property values late last week listing the present $40,000 homestead exemption and a $100,000 homestead exemption, which will be considered in the Nov. 7 election.
Action items include a budget amendment and the order calling for a Nov. 7 election to fill the following places: Guy Green, place five, Lee Hughes, place six and Keith Richey, place seven.
Montague County and much of North Texas under Red Flag warning
Montague County is included in a Red Flag Warning area meaning there is extreme fire weather conditions now or shortly.
|Event:
|Fire Weather Warning
|Effective:
|04:22 PM CDT on 07/31/2023
|Expires:
|01:00 AM CDT on 08/02/2023
|Alert:
|The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA…Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING…Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS…South 10 to 15 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES…Ranging from 103 to 109. * IMPACTS…Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions.
|Instructions:
|A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
|Target Area:
|Montague; Cooke; Young; Jack; Wise; Denton; Stephens; Palo Pinto; Parker; Tarrant; Eastland; Erath; Hood; Somervell; Johnson; Comanche; Mills; Hamilton; Bosque; Hill; Lampasas; Coryell; Bell; McLennan
