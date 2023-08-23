SPORTS
Bowie volleyball struggles at Glen Rose Tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough second tournament at Glen Rose last week, not getting the results they wanted.
The Lady Rabbits went 2-5 overall, finishing in third place in the bronze bracket.
The tournament was filled with a lot of tough teams and bigger schools and Bowie felt that in pool play.
The Lady Rabbits fell to Trinity Valley, Robinson, Gunter and Deo in straight sets during pool play, dropping them into the bronze bracket.
Bowie bounced back to beat Riverside in bracket play in straight sets, but lost to Saginaw in the next game in two sets.
The Lady Rabbits played Eastern Hills in their final game with the winner earning third place. Bowie easily won the first set 25-10, but narrowly lost the second set 25-23. Bouncing back in the third set, the Lady Rabbits went on to win authoritatively 25-13 to earn third place.
To read the full story and see some more pictures from the tournament, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians did well at their second tournament, winning the consolation title in the gold bracket at Graham’s Lu Allen Tournament.
The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall and beat some tough teams from the area, some of them from bigger schools.
Nocona earned straight set wins against Iowa Park, Klondike and Aspermont while losing to eventual tournament champion West Plains in straight sets during pool play.
It was still good enough to qualify for the gold bracket. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians lost their first match of bracket play to eventual third place finisher Fairfield.
Nocona bounced back to beat Pampa in its next game easily to qualify for the consolation championship game where it met Peaster. After losing the first set handily, the Lady Indians gritted their teeth and eked out close set wins 26-24 and 25-22 to win the match and the consolation championship.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won the consolation title at the Electra Tournament last week.
The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 overall as they brought home some hardware from their second tournament of the season.
Prairie Valley lost matches to Electra and Crowell in straight sets on the first day, but came back from losing the first set against Olney to win the match and go 1-3 the first day.
During bracket play, the team went up against Albany and lost in straight sets, being sent down the consolation route.
This set up a rematch against Olney. It went to three sets, but once against the Lady Bulldogs came through to win and advance to the championship game.
There Prairie Valley played Chillicothe. Again down after the set, the Lady Bulldogs came bouncing back, winning the final two sets to win the consolation championship.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles played in their first tournament at Poolville last week.
The Lady Eagles did not come away with a win, going 0-4, but they did play better in their final match.
Bellevue lost in straight sets against Garner, Alvord and Poolville. The final match against Lingleville also was lost in straight set, but the Lady Eagles did have their closest set of the season losing 25-20 in the final one.
Coach Mollee Kirk knows her team is struggling as they get used to playing volleyball. Having lost every set, let alone every match so far this year, she is doing her best to keep the team getting better so it can build towards its success.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won at Valley View on Friday night.
The Lady Horns took care of business in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.
Forestburg won with set scores being 25-13 and 25-9.
Coach Kayla Firth thought her team played great during the match.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at 2A Chico on Friday night.
The Lady Dragons won in straight sets as the Lady Bears only got going in the final set.
Chico won with set scores 25-7, 25-11 and 25-18.
Coach Cheryl Cromleight did not think her team played up to its standard it has set for itself early in the season.
Missing scores
Saint Jo did not play late last week.
SPORTS
Football season starts this week
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits kick off their season playing familiar foe 4A Graham this week to give their team a big test right out of the gate.
The Jackrabbits are trying to bounce back this season after a tough year, with new coaches and systems on both sides of the ball.
The bigger Steers are coming off a 6-5 season and a playoff appearance, including a 41-22 win against Bowie last year to open the season while returning 13 of their 22 starters last year.
Coach Tyler Price will officially be leading the Jackrabbits in his first game as the head coach and thinks Graham might be one of the toughest teams on the schedule.
The Steers return a lot of skill position players while running an up-tempo offense, using a lot of run-pass-options to try and make defenses uncomfortable.
With that in mind, Price wants his team to hopefully dominate the ball control on offense, keeping the ball away from Graham while grinding away offensive possessions.
Nocona
The Nocona Indians head into their first game this week against Era on the road.
The Indians go into the game confident, but some concerns on defense and with turnovers on offense being an issue in its two scrimmages means Nocona still has some stuff to iron out.
The Indians beat the Hornets last year to open the season 41-22.
Era won only one game last year so this year’s team is doing some different things.
On defense, the Hornets are using the 3-3 stack which could be used to bring more pressure along with switching up its coverage from man-to-man to more zone.
On offense, Era looks to be passing the ball more this season than in previous years, which puts more emphasis on the defensive backs and on trying to get pressure up front.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Panthers open the season at Trinidad this week in a game they are going into without knowing too much.
After exchanging film with the Trojans, only about 35 plays were run by Trinidad in its two scrimmages which is not a lot to get a feel for the team.
Coach Mark Stevens said the Trojans have two fast running backs, but is not worried about what his team doesn’t know.
Trinidad is coming off a 2-8 season and has the smaller team with its roster in the single-digits. Even if things are more competitive than Stevens anticipates, Saint Jo’s superior depth will give it an advantage.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears are heading into their opening game hoping to get some revenge.
The Bears lost to Perrin-Whitt last year 37-27 and Gold-Burg players are hoping to rectify it this season.
Gold-Burg returns all but one starter and the team is heading into the season with a lot of confidence.
Both scrimmages the team has shown good early season signs of playing well, while still having some room for improvement in other areas. Besides one starter dealing with what is hopefully a minor injury, the team is looking good healthwise.
New Coach Christian Healer thinks he’s prepared his team well for the first game, emphasizing conditioning so it will not fall in the second half of a competitive game.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Longhorns open their season against a private school this week.
Dallas Lake Hill is a division II private school, which is a bit bigger than the Longhorns, but Coach Greg Roller hopes it’s not too much bigger.
It was a replacement when another school backed out, which Roller was glad about since the Warriors look like they will give his team more of a challenge.
He compares them favorably, at least on defense, to defending district champion Newcastle.
On defense, Lakehill runs keeps two safeties back to prevent long pass plays while most defenses run man-to-man.
To read the full story, pick up copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Pigskin Picks contest kicks off season
It’s time for The Bowie News Pigskin Picks. Each Wednesday a slate of games including high school, college and pro will be placed on the game page. Pick who you think will win and if you have the most right answers you could win a weekly cash prize of $25 for first and $15 for second.
At the end of the season the names of the weekly winners will go into a drawing to win the ultimate tailgate package including a gas griddle, a pop-up canopy, chairs, and more. See the prizes at The Bowie News office, 200 Walnut when you drop off your football entries.
Trending
-
NEWS9 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS8 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS4 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS7 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS9 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS3 weeks ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash