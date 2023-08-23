Bowie volleyball struggles at Glen Rose Tournament

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians did well at their second tournament, winning the consolation title in the gold bracket at Graham’s Lu Allen Tournament.

The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall and beat some tough teams from the area, some of them from bigger schools.

Nocona earned straight set wins against Iowa Park, Klondike and Aspermont while losing to eventual tournament champion West Plains in straight sets during pool play.

It was still good enough to qualify for the gold bracket. Unfortunately, the Lady Indians lost their first match of bracket play to eventual third place finisher Fairfield.

Nocona bounced back to beat Pampa in its next game easily to qualify for the consolation championship game where it met Peaster. After losing the first set handily, the Lady Indians gritted their teeth and eked out close set wins 26-24 and 25-22 to win the match and the consolation championship.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won the consolation title at the Electra Tournament last week.

The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 overall as they brought home some hardware from their second tournament of the season.

Prairie Valley lost matches to Electra and Crowell in straight sets on the first day, but came back from losing the first set against Olney to win the match and go 1-3 the first day.

During bracket play, the team went up against Albany and lost in straight sets, being sent down the consolation route.

This set up a rematch against Olney. It went to three sets, but once against the Lady Bulldogs came through to win and advance to the championship game.

There Prairie Valley played Chillicothe. Again down after the set, the Lady Bulldogs came bouncing back, winning the final two sets to win the consolation championship.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles played in their first tournament at Poolville last week.

The Lady Eagles did not come away with a win, going 0-4, but they did play better in their final match.

Bellevue lost in straight sets against Garner, Alvord and Poolville. The final match against Lingleville also was lost in straight set, but the Lady Eagles did have their closest set of the season losing 25-20 in the final one.

Coach Mollee Kirk knows her team is struggling as they get used to playing volleyball. Having lost every set, let alone every match so far this year, she is doing her best to keep the team getting better so it can build towards its success.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won at Valley View on Friday night.

The Lady Horns took care of business in straight sets against the Lady Eagles.

Forestburg won with set scores being 25-13 and 25-9.

Coach Kayla Firth thought her team played great during the match.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost at 2A Chico on Friday night.

The Lady Dragons won in straight sets as the Lady Bears only got going in the final set.

Chico won with set scores 25-7, 25-11 and 25-18.

Coach Cheryl Cromleight did not think her team played up to its standard it has set for itself early in the season.

Missing scores

Saint Jo did not play late last week.