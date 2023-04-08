ERCOT issues weekend weather watch

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for August 6 – 7 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. For more information, visit our TXANS webpage.

What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, and ERCOT has enough supply to meet demand. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.

What do I need to do?

No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.

Did you know?

Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.