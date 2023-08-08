OBITUARIES
Jimmie Sue Foster
March 5, 1932 – July 26, 2023
ROUND ROCK – Jimmie Sue Foster, 91, passed away on July 26, 2023.
Visitation was from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A celebration of life was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Nocona’s First Baptist Church with Pastors Lory Hunt and Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow immediately after the service in Montague Cemetery.
She was born March 5, 1932 in a camp house on an oil lease two miles south of Burkburnett to Clarence and Lottie Taylor Richardson. During her childhood, the family lived in Holiday, Olney, Nocona and the oil-rich North Fields. She transferred to Prairie Valley Schools in the fifth grade, graduating in 1949. She married Thomas L. Foster in 1949. To this union, a daughter, Gloria Sue Foster was born. In 1952, she married W.W. (Buddy) Bell. They welcomed two sons, Wesley Scott Bell and Yancy J. Bell. The family made their home in Nocona the entire 45 years they were married. She would work as a lab technician at the
Major Clinic Hospital for 27 years. She was a member of Nocona’s First Baptist Church. She served as an adviser to the girls’ auxiliary group for four years. After the deaths of their respective spouses, she and Tom Foster were reunited in marriage in Nocona on March 2001. They made their home in Georgetown until 2022 when they relocated to an assisted living facility in Round Rock.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy Bell, and grandchildren John Carver and Lucy Carver.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Foster, Round Rock: daughter, Gloria Foster, Montague; sons, Scott Bell, New Braunfels and Yancy Bell, Nocona; bonus daughter, Marla Young, Dripping Springs; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two greatgreat-
grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter in Nocona, Nocona’s Senior Citizen’s Center, The Carpenter’s Shop, or Nocona’s Tales ’N’ Trails Museum.
OBITUARIES
Dudley Raymond Sparkman
August 23, 1942 – July 30, 2023
DYE MOUND – Dudley Raymond Sparkman, 80, died on July 25, 2023 in Gainesville.
Visitation was at 1 p.m. just prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service on Aug. 2 at First Baptist Church Saint Jo, 402 N Broad St. Interment followed at Dye Mound Cemetery.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1942, to Urial Sylvanus Sparkman and Mabel Edith Park Sparkman in Denton and grew up in a rural community called Cooper Creek in Denton County. Sparkman graduated from Denton High School where he was active in the FFA.
He briefly attended North Texas State University and then served in the Army National Guard for six years. He received training as a diesel mechanic and briefly worked for a John Deere dealer in Denton. Sparkman worked as a farmer his entire life. He met and married Raima Jo Davidson on August 22, 1966 in Denton County. They had two children, Gwen and Michael. Dudley was a devoted father and church member, serving as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon for decades, first at Gribble Springs Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Saint Jo since 1985.
He was preceded in death by his parents U.S. Sparkman and Mabel Sparkman and brother-in-law Sydney Hammons.
Dudley is survived by his wife Raima, daughter Gwen, son-in-law Anthony Williams, son Michael and daughter-in-law Trisha, grandchildren Lexie, McKenna, Tristan, Ava, and Delilah, brother Dan (and wife Becky), sisters Ruth Ann, Jane, Lucille (and husband David) and Cecile and a large number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Bobby Dwain Thompson
November 30, 1946 – July 25, 2023
NOCONA – Bobby Dwain Thompson, 76, died on July 25, 2023 in Nocona.
A celebration of life and barbecue will be at a later date.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1946 in Brownwood to Louis and Dorothy Shaw Thompson of Ballinger. He was a Master Mason of Ballinger Masonic Lodge #643. He worked in the oilfield in Saudi, Ecuador and in Texas. He enjoyed welding, farming, ranching, horses and bull riding.
He was a preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Eugene Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Thompson, Nocona; children, Kendall Thompson, San Angelo, Trait Thompson, Edmond, OK, Ty Thompson, Chicago, IL and Tiffany Voith, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Doyle Thompson, Forestburg and Gary Thompson, San Angelo; sister, Nedra Middleton, Merkel and three grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Solaris Hospice or Cook’s Children’s Hospital.
OBITUARIES
Paul Norman Ingram
July 21, 1956 – July 18, 2023
BOWIE – Paul Norman Ingram, 66, passed away July 18, 2023 in Bowie due to natural causes.
He was born July 21, 1956 in Bowie. Growing up he attended Bowie Independent School District. Later in life he enjoyed remodling houses, painting and building. He always looked forward to going to the VFW where he was known as “Paulie.” He always had a sense of humor and loved being silly. When someone met him he was hard to forget.
He is preceded in death by his father, Norman Ingram; his sister, Shirley Ingram and grandparents, John Westley, Marie Ingram and Opal Wright.
He is survived by his mother, Marie Ingram; sisters, Linda Boyd, Jane Weaver and husband Will and Joyce Glidewell and brother, John Ingram.
