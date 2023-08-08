March 5, 1932 – July 26, 2023

ROUND ROCK – Jimmie Sue Foster, 91, passed away on July 26, 2023.

Visitation was from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A celebration of life was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Nocona’s First Baptist Church with Pastors Lory Hunt and Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow immediately after the service in Montague Cemetery.

She was born March 5, 1932 in a camp house on an oil lease two miles south of Burkburnett to Clarence and Lottie Taylor Richardson. During her childhood, the family lived in Holiday, Olney, Nocona and the oil-rich North Fields. She transferred to Prairie Valley Schools in the fifth grade, graduating in 1949. She married Thomas L. Foster in 1949. To this union, a daughter, Gloria Sue Foster was born. In 1952, she married W.W. (Buddy) Bell. They welcomed two sons, Wesley Scott Bell and Yancy J. Bell. The family made their home in Nocona the entire 45 years they were married. She would work as a lab technician at the

Major Clinic Hospital for 27 years. She was a member of Nocona’s First Baptist Church. She served as an adviser to the girls’ auxiliary group for four years. After the deaths of their respective spouses, she and Tom Foster were reunited in marriage in Nocona on March 2001. They made their home in Georgetown until 2022 when they relocated to an assisted living facility in Round Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy Bell, and grandchildren John Carver and Lucy Carver.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Foster, Round Rock: daughter, Gloria Foster, Montague; sons, Scott Bell, New Braunfels and Yancy Bell, Nocona; bonus daughter, Marla Young, Dripping Springs; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and two greatgreat-

grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Lucky Paw’s Animal Shelter in Nocona, Nocona’s Senior Citizen’s Center, The Carpenter’s Shop, or Nocona’s Tales ’N’ Trails Museum.