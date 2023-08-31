COUNTY LIFE
Labor Day holiday wraps up summer
Labor Day 2023 will occur on Sept. 4, and while it celebrates the American labor force it also is seen as the last weekend of the summer season.
Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.
Labor Day weekend also symbolizes the end of summer for many Americans and is celebrated with cookouts at the lake. It it brings about the end of triple-digit temperatures, most Texans are more than ready.
Most government offices will be closed on Monday for the holiday. The Bowie News office also will be closed.
Lloyd returns to county to lead Gold-Burg Bears
By BARBARA GREEN
Jonathan Lloyd is excited about being back in his old stomping grounds as he takes over as superintendent of Gold-Burg Independent School District.
For Lloyd and his wife Belinda it is something of a homecoming as they return to live in Saint Jo full-time after working in east Texas the past several years.
The 51-year-old Lloyd spent nearly 10 years in Saint Jo as a police officer and police chief on and off between 2001 and 2021, and it was here he also got his feet wet in the classroom teaching two classes on criminal justice and criminal law at the high school.
He comes to Gold-Burg ISD from Detroit High School where he was principal since 2015. The small 2A district has about 150 students in a town of approximately 683 in between Paris and Texarkana.
Belinda also is a longtime educator working as a special ed teacher and coach. In an ironic twist she began her teaching career at Gold-Burg Elementary. She has retired from coaching but teaches special education at Gainesville High School. The couple has been married 23 years and they have three children of their own and one from Lloyd’s previous marriage.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Bowie homecoming activities planned
Bowie High School homecoming will be on Sept. 8.
There will be a homecoming parade at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 6 through downtown. After the parade there will be a Homecoming Community-wide Burn Ban Bonfire immediately after the parade at the rodeo grounds. Cost will be $1 per person or a pair of shoes. Cash only. It is sponsored by the 2024 BHS senior class. Food trucks will be on site.
The band and cheerleaders will perform.
There will be a homecoming dance for BHS students only from 8-11 p.m. on Sept. 9. Cost is $10 per person and it is semi-formal attire.
Chicken & Bread Art Show calls all artists
Calling all artists, it’s time to get your entry ready for the 2023 Chicken & Bread Days Festival Art Show on Oct. 7.
Hosted by the Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts, the show is open to a wide range of art styles and age groups. Work must be delivered on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6 to the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut between noon and 6 p.m. It will then be picked up between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.
All work will be shown at the art show throughout the day on Oct. 7 at the library. There will be an awards reception at 2 p.m. that day.
Age groups are: Five and under, six to 9, 10-12, 13-15, 16-18, 19 and up amateur and 19 and up professional. Categories are painting, works on paper, photography and 3D.
Due to space limitations limit pieces to approximately 24-inches by 30-inches in dimension. All pieces must be dry and have a wall mount on the back, preferably framed.
All work must be new to this 2023 exhibition. The alliance requires a 20% donation on sales of work during the exhibit. Consider this when pricing a piece. Please place a value or NFS if it is not for sale. Entry forms are available at the library.
