Nocona barber ready to take on CC leadership

When Emory Roden and his wife Dr. Kelly moved to Nocona in 2019 and he set out his barber pole for his new shop, it only seemed natural to him to approach the chamber of commerce.

The young businessman will be introduced as the new president of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors during the annual banquet Tuesday night. See the related story on page 4A.

Back in his hometown of Ralls, TX Roden had been active in the chamber and also served on the city council. The 34-year-old worked as a mechanic but he also grew up in his grandpa’s barber shop learning how to cut hair.

He recalls he and his brother, who was three years older, always talked about going into a shop together, and his sibling did just that in their home town cutting hair 10 years before he was fully licensed. His brother’s unexpected death in 2016 occurred just before Emory and Kelly moved to Lindale.

The Rodens met while they were in college and married in 2015. Both grew up in small towns so they knew that was the lifestyle they wanted for their future family. Dr. Kelly earned her doctorate of medicine in 2016 from Texas Tech and began work in emergency care, before being recruited by Nocona General Hospital for family medicine in fall 2019.

Emory had been “twisting wrenches for Firestone,” not making that much money and virtually no benefits. He still had aspirations to cut hair and have his own business, so the time seemed right when they came to Nocona. Kelly encouraged him and he began studying for his license, which takes about 1,500 hours of study.

Roden’s Barber Shop opened up a short time after they made the move to Nocona, and he has been enjoying getting to know his new home.

NOCONA CHAMBER BANQUET

The Nocona Chamber of Commerce celebrates its past year with the Boots and Bling banquet on Aug. 29 at the H.J. Justin Building.

As of Thursday there were tickets still available for $20 or $25 at the door. This annual event honors the work of community leaders and chamber leaders. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner and program 6-8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The banquet will feature live music and barbecue prepared by the awarding winning Nocona High School barbecue team. Guest speaker is Carol Lipscomb author of “The Lady Makes Boots.”

Awards will be presented to Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Organization of the Year and Business of the Year. The final award goes to the best decorated table winner. Those who wish to purchase a ticket may call 940-825-3536.

Officers for the board will be: Emory Roden, president; Jason Castle, vice president; Bob Taylor, treasurer; Donna Lemons, secretary and Emily Carminati, director. Board members are: Amber Harper, Becky Fenoglio-Hankamer, Carol Cecil, Corissa Miller, Glenda Womble, Jana Staley, Jodi Womble, Michelle Fenoglio, Mitzi Fenoglio and Susie Grant.