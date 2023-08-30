Richard Charles Getts Jr.

December 25, 1944 – August 27, 2023

BOWIE – Robert Lee Walker, 78, passed away on Aug. 27, 2023 outside of Bowie. He passed like most cowboys want, at his ranch surrounded by his family.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the First Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Tage Cemetery outside of Bowie.

Robert was born on Dec. 25, 1944 in Wichita Falls to parents Lewis and Hazel (Kersey) Walker and grew up and lived in the Bowie area his entire life. Robert met Pam Hill of Bowie and they were married on Aug. 29, 1963 — just shy of 60 years ago. He spent his life working in the oilfield as a mechanic and as a business owner of White’s Magneto & Supply for almost 30 years. Robert also was a lifelong rancher and cattleman and spent 45 years as a square dance caller.

Robert was a Member of First Baptist Church of Bowie, the Masonic Lodge #578 in Bowie and Masonic Lodge #454 in Henrietta where he served in many roles including worshipful master, and he also served on the board of the Tage Cemetery Association. He was a past president of the Texas State Caller’s Association. Robert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at the age of 12. The joys in his life were God, his wife, kids, grandkids, work and working cattle.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings and grandson, Walker Stallcup.

Robert is survived by his wife, Pam Walker; son, Cole Walker and wife Brenda and daughter, Tracy (Walker) Stallcup and husband Craig, all of Bowie; grandchildren, Colby Walker, Greeley, CO, Trent Walker and wife Kali, Scottsdale, AZ, Jesse Walker, Krum, TX, Katie Stallcup, Austin and Kevin Stallcup and wife Aslyn, Oceanside, CA and great-grandchildren, Koren, Brynlee and Preston Walker, Blake Walker and two more due before the end of the year.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Tage Cemetery Association or the Walker Stallcup Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication